Senior Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We’re seeking a dedicated Senior Developer to join our Cape Town office. This role will play a pivotal part in the design, development, and deployment of our AI system, currently at the MVP stage. The candidate should have extensive experience in full-stack development, with particular expertise in React, TypeScript, Node.js, and PostgreSQL.
Responsibilities
- Participate in all stages of software development – from design and development to testing and deployment of our AI system.
- Write high-quality, maintainable code that adheres to our standards.
- Collaborate with the Tech Lead and other team members to make design and architectural decisions.
- Help in mentoring junior developers and promoting software best practices.
- Contribute positively to the team dynamic and foster a collaborative work environment.
Qualifications
- Proven experience as a Senior Developer or similar role.
- Proficiency in React (Next.js), Typescript, Node.js, PostgreSQL.
- Experience in working with Azure services.
- Strong understanding of Agile and Scrum methodologies.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and a team-oriented mindset.
Desired Skills:
- react
- typescript
- node.js