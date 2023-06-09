Senior Full Stack Developer (Python) (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a Senior Full Stack Developer (Python) (Remote) who’s passionate about solving complex problems is sought by a dynamic GIS Software Specialist to join its Web Application Development team. You need to be a lateral thinker and keen all-rounder who is happy to work on their own and manage his or her own time. All applicants MUST-HAVE Python proficiency. Other tech tools you will require include JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, Linux, RDBMS Back-end, Git & UI/UX Design. GIS experience you will need is strong Spatial/Statistical or Scientific Computing or Data Science skills;Vertical market domain expertise, for example: DRR (disaster risk reduction) and related, Local government or Agriculture and Horizontal domain expertise such as Design and Cartography, Spatial database design and administration, Image-processing / Remote Sensing & GIS system and workflow implementation and management. IMMEDIATE STARTER 1ST NOVEMBER.

DUTIES:

Work on Front-end or Back-end Development but need to understand server/client communication. We will expect that you can keep yourself abreast of the latest trends in our preferred software stack and have a keen willingness to continuously learn.

You will be on several projects at the same time, but each of these will be built on variations of the same stack.

You will be involved with Open-Source Software Development methodology because we believe in Open-Source collaboration and philosophy.

REQUIREMENTS:

Python – NON-NEGOTIABLE.

JavaScript.

HTML5 and CSS3.

Linux-based OS environment.

RDBMS Back-end.

Git Version Control.

UI/UX Design.

GIS –

Strong Spatial or Statistical or Scientific Computing or Data Science skills.

Highly computer literate and versatile with Scripting/Programming experience. Preferably with some Computer Science or Electronic Engineering background.

Demonstrable coding experience!

Vertical market domain expertise, for example:

DRR (disaster risk reduction) and related.

Local government.

Agriculture. Horizontal domain expertise: Design and Cartography. Spatial database design and administration. Image-processing / Remote Sensing. GIS system and workflow implementation and management.



The ability to hit the ground running with QGIS, PostGIS, GeoServer, GDAL/OGR and other FOSS GIS tools will count in your favour.

Other –

A fast and reliable internet connection.

A noise-free environment for online meetings.

Advantageous –

Flask, Django.

PostgreSQL RDBMS with PostGIS.

Geographic Information Systems.

Docker.

QGIS and other geospatial software (C++, Qt, C, Java).

Mobile (iOS, Android, cross-platform).

REST architecture style.

ATTRIBUTES:

A good command of English, both written and spoken.

Positive “can-do” attitude.

Self-organised and efficient.

Enjoy working in a fast-paced environment.

Finger on the pulse of the latest trends online.

Working with multiple projects and teams.

Communication with clients, team members and management.

