Senior Full Stack Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 9, 2023

Join a team of passionate, friendly, diverse software engineers and play a key role in the design,
development, and deployment of industry-changing end-to-end software solutions.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

6+ years of development working experience.

  • In-depth working knowledge of at least one common programming language’s features.
  • Solid understanding of Object-oriented programming fundamentals.
  • Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
  • A high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java/.Net technology stack
  • Detailed implementation experience in several of these frameworks.
  • The ability to analyze and solve complex problems in familiar and unfamiliar technology

spaces

  • Ability and experience with establishing Integration Patterns.
  • Experience in common front-end and back-end technologies

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • Object-oriented programming fundamentals.
  • Java/.Net
  • Integration Patterns.

Learn more/Apply for this position