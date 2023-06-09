Senior Full Stack Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join a team of passionate, friendly, diverse software engineers and play a key role in the design,

development, and deployment of industry-changing end-to-end software solutions.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

6+ years of development working experience.

In-depth working knowledge of at least one common programming language’s features.

Solid understanding of Object-oriented programming fundamentals.

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

A high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java/.Net technology stack

Detailed implementation experience in several of these frameworks.

The ability to analyze and solve complex problems in familiar and unfamiliar technology

spaces

Ability and experience with establishing Integration Patterns.

Experience in common front-end and back-end technologies

Desired Skills:

