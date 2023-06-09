Senior Java Developer

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Software Developer to join our client and contribute to the maintenance and enhancement of our cloud-based accounting software application.

As a Senior Software Developer, you will be responsible for working with the existing tech stack, including Java, MySQL, Apache Tomcat, and Primefaces, to maintain and improve the functionality of our software.

You will collaborate with other developers and non-IT staff to identify and address bugs, implement enhancements, and ensure the overall quality and performance of the application.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).

Proficiency in web server technologies, particularly Apache Tomcat.

Familiarity with cloud-based application development and deployment.

Solid understanding of software development principles, design patterns, and best practices.

Experience Required:

Extensive experience (8+ years) as a software developer, with a focus on Java back-end development.

Strong knowledge and experience with MySQL database design, implementation, and optimization.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Maintain and enhance the existing accounting software application, working primarily on the back-end code written in Java.

Collaborate with other developers to analyze, design, and implement bug fixes and improvements.

Communicate and coordinate with non-IT staff, such as accounting professionals or product managers, to gather requirements and discuss enhancements.

Identify areas for optimization and performance improvements within the application.

Troubleshoot and debug issues, providing timely resolutions to ensure the smooth operation of the software.

Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code following best practices and coding standards.

Perform code reviews and provide constructive feedback to ensure code quality and adherence to established standards.

Conduct thorough testing of features, bug fixes, and enhancements to ensure they meet functional and performance requirements.

Stay updated with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies relevant to the software development domain.

Mentor and assist junior developers, sharing knowledge and expertise to foster their professional growth.

Collaborate effectively within a team environment, participating in discussions, meetings, and agile development processes.

Document technical specifications, architectural designs, and project-related information as needed.

Proactively identify potential risks or issues and propose solutions or alternative approaches.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze and debug complex issues.

Excellent communication skills to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams.

Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and manage time effectively in a dynamic environment.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

