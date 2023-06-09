Senior .NET Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

DELIVER sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business and users, across the web and mobile space of one of the country’s largest Media Houses seeks your coding expertise to be its next Senior .NET Developer. The ideal candidate must preferably possess a tertiary qualification in Computer Science/IT or Informatics and have 7+ years’ development experience working with ASP.NET and C#, 3+ year’s .NET Core with a solid understanding of architectural practices. Your tech toolset should also include Git, RESTful APIs, Advanced JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, CSS, SASS and SQL Server.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, IT or Informatics preferred.

Experience/Skills –

7+ Years development experience working with ASP.NET and C#.

3+ Years development experience working with .NET Core.

Good understanding of architectural practices.

CI/CD (Azure DevOps preferred).

Experience with source control (Git).

Solid experience working with –

RESTful API development.

Advanced JavaScript language features.

TypeScript.

Client-side understanding of HTML, CSS and SASS.

MS SQL Server.

Beneficial Skills:

You will be exposed to these in the environment, so it would be great if you had prior experience, but it’s

not a problem if you don’t.

Scalable web sites with high traffic load.

Azure Services.

Caching strategies – via CDN.

Edge Computing.

Redis.

Elasticsearch.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

NET

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position