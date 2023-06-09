Role Purpose:
As a Senior Network Engineer, you’ll be responsible for maintaining and managing the company’s network infrastructure. You’ll manage all aspects of network management including administration, maintenance, repair, and renovation. You will ensure that our offices are well maintained and safe places to work for everyone in the office. In addition, you’ll monitor any issues regarding cleanliness or safety in order to make sure they’re addressed quickly and effectively. In this role, you will also be tasked with liaising with architects on matters such as building plans or design changes within a set timeframe.
Qualifications
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in IT networking
- Must have a BS degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.
- Experience with Cisco equipment and products such as: Cisco routers, switches, wireless access points, firewalls, and network monitoring tools
- Experience with Microsoft Windows Server and Active Directory management systems
- Identification of any Network related risks and issues
- Delivery of tasks in agreed timelines
- Understanding of required Network bill of Material (BOM)
- Implementation and configuration of Network and security devices
Requirements
- Implementing and Management of Local Area network (LAN)
- implementation and Management of Wide Area network (WAN)
- Configuration of Firewalls. Preferred technology is Palo Alto
- Proactive monitoring and management of Network infrastructure
- Implementation and Management of Network and Security infrastructure
- Responsible for Network fault diagnosis and resolution
- Ability to Manage the LAN Network using the latest Network devices Cisco [Phone Number Removed];-X switches.
- Configuration and management of LAN Network using STP and Security protocols.
- Accurate diagnosis of faults using appropriate toolsets and techniques
- Prompt resolution of Network faults to agreed SLA’s.
- Adherence to agreed escalation processes.
Desired Skills:
- cisco
- lan
- wan