Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:

As a Senior Network Engineer, you’ll be responsible for maintaining and managing the company’s network infrastructure. You’ll manage all aspects of network management including administration, maintenance, repair, and renovation. You will ensure that our offices are well maintained and safe places to work for everyone in the office. In addition, you’ll monitor any issues regarding cleanliness or safety in order to make sure they’re addressed quickly and effectively. In this role, you will also be tasked with liaising with architects on matters such as building plans or design changes within a set timeframe.

Qualifications

Minimum of 5 years of experience in IT networking

Must have a BS degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.

Experience with Cisco equipment and products such as: Cisco routers, switches, wireless access points, firewalls, and network monitoring tools

Experience with Microsoft Windows Server and Active Directory management systems

Identification of any Network related risks and issues

Delivery of tasks in agreed timelines

Understanding of required Network bill of Material (BOM)

Implementation and configuration of Network and security devices

Requirements

Implementing and Management of Local Area network (LAN)

implementation and Management of Wide Area network (WAN)

Configuration of Firewalls. Preferred technology is Palo Alto

Proactive monitoring and management of Network infrastructure

Implementation and Management of Network and Security infrastructure

Responsible for Network fault diagnosis and resolution

Ability to Manage the LAN Network using the latest Network devices Cisco [Phone Number Removed];-X switches.

Configuration and management of LAN Network using STP and Security protocols.

Accurate diagnosis of faults using appropriate toolsets and techniques

Prompt resolution of Network faults to agreed SLA’s.

Adherence to agreed escalation processes.

Desired Skills:

cisco

lan

wan

