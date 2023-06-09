Senior UFT Tester

Jun 9, 2023

We are looking for a Senior UFT Tester to join our team on a contract basis.

We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town, but we can consider someone who can work remotely too.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification(s)

Experience Required:

  • 7+ years experience

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.

  • VB Scripting.

  • UFT Testing experience.

  • Exposure to other Automation Testing Tools, Frameworks, and technologies is a bonus.

  • Test Management tools: QC/ ALM.

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and/or SQL Server databases.

  • Ability to perform functional testing if required.

  • API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

