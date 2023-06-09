Senior UFT Tester

We are looking for a Senior UFT Tester to join our team on a contract basis.

We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town, but we can consider someone who can work remotely too.

Qualifications Required:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification(s)

Experience Required:

7+ years experience

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.

VB Scripting.

UFT Testing experience.

Exposure to other Automation Testing Tools, Frameworks, and technologies is a bonus.

Test Management tools: QC/ ALM.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and/or SQL Server databases.

Ability to perform functional testing if required.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Work environment:

Hybrid working model.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

