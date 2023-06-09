Solution Analysts at PMDMS – Gauteng Centurion

Jun 9, 2023

We are looking for a Solutions analyst who will work alongside our other analysts. The main
tasks will include performing detailed requirements analysis, documenting processes and
performing some user acceptance testing. The incumbent should have a natural analytical
way of thinking and explain difficult concepts to non-technical users.
Key responsibilities:

  • Evaluation of business processes
  • Anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement.
  • Developing UML models in detail for use by both technical and non-technical users.
  • Leading ongoing reviews of processes and making suggestions for optimization.
  • Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas.
  • Performing requirement analysis
  • Scrutinize and suggest possible improvements with regards to processes to external
    stakeholders
  • Be able to effectively communicate with external clients
  • Gathering of critical information from meetings with stakeholders to produce useful
    specifications
  • Working closely with clients, technical and managerial staff
  • Prioritizing initiatives based on the needs and requirements of clients
  • Serving as liaison between stakeholders and technical staff.
  • Monitoring of deliverables and ensuring timely completion of projects.
  • interpret the business requirement specification and translate into a detailed system
    design specification to enable the development of innovative, flexible and efficient
    solution of a business problem.
  • Interpret specifications to build systems solutions to support business processes,
    aligned with relevant internal and external governance
    Required Experience:
  • A minimum of 5 years of experience in business/ Systems analysis or similar role.
  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking
  • Ability to effectively influence stakeholders and clients to determine acceptable
    solutions
  • Excellent documentation skills
  • Experience with UML tools (Enterprise Architect, StarUML, ArgoUML, Papyrus)
  • Experience working in an Agile development environment.
  • Experience working with project management tools (Jira, Asana, Redmine)
  • A solid track record of following through on commitments.
  • Excellent planning, organizational and time management skills.
  • Strong understanding to one or both of the XML and JSON languages.
  • Good knowledge of programming methodologies and the ability to read and
    comprehend code.
  • Excellent knowledge of project management fundamentals and SDLC.
  • Excellent knowledge of SQL – Database design, queries, reporting. (MySQL / SQL
    Server / Oracle)
    Beneficial Experience:
  • Knowledge of Version Control (Git, Bitbucket, SVN)
  • Software development experience
  • Experience in Databases (Data types, modeling, querying, etc)
  • Knowledge of AGILE and SCRUM Methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • Experience with UML tools

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Business Consulting
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

PMDMS

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • None

Learn more/Apply for this position