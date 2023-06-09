Solution Architect

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Solution Architect. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

15+ years’ experience in JAVA programming

10+ years’ experience in Software Engineering and Architecture

Ability to grasp complex Business processes

Knowledge of IT architectures & patterns

A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions

Experience developing IT and Cloud Infrastructure

Experience designing micro-services

Leadership skills

Self-Motivated, willing to take the initiative and drive topics

