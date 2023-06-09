Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jun 9, 2023

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Solution Architect. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • 15+ years’ experience in JAVA programming
  • 10+ years’ experience in Software Engineering and Architecture
  • Ability to grasp complex Business processes
  • Knowledge of IT architectures & patterns
  • A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
  • Experience developing IT and Cloud Infrastructure
  • Experience designing micro-services
  • Leadership skills
  • Self-Motivated, willing to take the initiative and drive topics

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

  • Solution Architecture
  • Java
  • cloud

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position