Solution Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the Automotive space, has a long-term contract opportunity for a Solution Architect. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- 15+ years’ experience in JAVA programming
- 10+ years’ experience in Software Engineering and Architecture
- Ability to grasp complex Business processes
- Knowledge of IT architectures & patterns
- A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
- Experience developing IT and Cloud Infrastructure
- Experience designing micro-services
- Leadership skills
- Self-Motivated, willing to take the initiative and drive topics
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architecture
- Java
- cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years