Solutions Architect (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client, founded in 1990, is privately-owned and has its headquarters situated in Cape Town, South Africa. They have a global presence with a workforce of over 500 employees. This workforce consists of a team of engineers, software developers, administrative staff, and specialists in finance, HR, facilities, digital infrastructure, marketing, and other areas. The company employs state-of-the-art technologies and digitised processes, delivered by experts in the field. Their values are an integral part of their business practices, guiding their interactions with clients, business partners, and employees with honesty and integrity. Moreover, they strive to ensure that their teams worldwide are united in their pursuit of a shared vision.

Role Responsibilities:

Technical and architectural engagements/projects focused on Enterprise application development.

Trusted advisor and thought leader for all stakeholders.

Establishing/growing Hybrid Cloud and Platform initiatives/projects.

Providing guidance across the business, defining and enhancing strategy.

Take responsibility for security stance of the product.

Leading the definition of business strategy for current and future technologies.

Driving the architectural definition, design, delivery, and adoption of current and new offerings.

Monitoring and identifying metrics to effectively report system health.

Identifying and resolving bottleneck issues in technical and functional areas.

Responsible for multiple applications on diverse frameworks.

Prioritising development goals and best practices based on market requirements.

Working with business and product advisory boards.

Coaching and developing engineering staff.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:



Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field.

TOGAF Certified or working towards certification.

Azure Solutions Architect Certified or working towards certification.

5+ years of experience in enterprise & application architecture design and development.

Experience in leadership or management roles.

Experience with hands-on programming and architecture design.

Experience developing cloud-native solutions and creating architecture standards.

Understanding of non-functional requirements for commercial, mission-critical enterprise software products and services.

Extensive experience with .Net, ASP.Net, [URL Removed] SQL, Visual Studio, PostgreSQL, Kafka, Linux.

Technical understanding of API framework principles and RESTful web services, current .Net framework versions, Angular JS v1 or 2, JavaScript, Azure Data Factory, and APIM.

Strong understanding of multiple development practices such as Agile / Scrum, XP, TSP.

Experience in transitioning from monolithic applications to microservice architecture.

Practical experience in migrating to cloud-native architecture.

Understanding of unit and automation testing and best practices.

Desired Skills:

Solutions Architect

.Net

ASP.Net

