SQL DBA – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a SQL DBA with a minimum of 5 years experience within the Data and Analytics environment. Join the team and share their passion for implementing, customizing and supporting high quality business solutions.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

DBA Certifications

Experience Required:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a DBA , with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered and multi-client environment.

Experience working with at least 50+ virtual and physical servers and the deployment and maintenance of Enterprise Level SQL Servers.

Extensive experience in the implementation and management of Windows Clustering and Fail Over Cluster instances, SQL Server High Availability Technologies, Replication, Mirroring, SSIS and SSRS.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Implementing, customizing and supporting high quality business solutions.

Responsible for performance, integrity, security, planning and development of the database environment.

Troubleshooting issues on behalf of the applications team.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

