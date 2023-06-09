SQL Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

SQL Developer

Cape Town OR Johannesburg – Hybrid

R 450 000.00 to R 600 000.00 CTC Per Annum

International concern has a unique opportunity. They invest in their people and they develop their staff with skills and even have unique offerings. They are growing internationally and need a strong, mature SQL developer to join the Team.

PRIMARY FUNCTION

The primary responsibility of the SQL Developer is to design, write, optimize, and maintain SQL queries, scripts, and stored procedures for various database management systems. Overall, SQL Developers play a crucial role in managing and manipulating data using SQL. Their expertise in SQL and database management systems enables them to ensure efficient data storage, retrieval, and processing, supporting the needs of various applications and organizations.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Relevant tertiary or qualification or diploma

Minimum 3- 5 years’ experience in SQL development

Microsoft certifications

SKILLS REQUIRED

Analytical Thinking/Judgment

Interactive Communication

Problem Solving

TSQL, SSRS, SSIS and SSAS

MS office, Excel

Ability to learn new concepts and apply them

Basic Insurance Knowledge big advantage

Ability to work in a team and independently

Time management

INTERNAL TRAINING REQUIREMENTS

Introductory training

Jira / Time logging System usage

Shadow of Team Leader / Senior resource for a month

VB Scripting training / C# scripting

Key Performance Area (KPA)

Task within determined KPA

Data Warehouse & Reporting Developer

Conceive analytics and business intelligence platform architecture

Design and implement ETL procedures for intake of data from the platform and ensure data is verified and quality is checked.

Design and implement ETL processes and data architecture to ensure proper

functioning of analytics, reporting environments and dashboar* Collaborate with business, architects and stakeholders in ensuring data warehouse architecture, development and utilization is fit for purpose.

Carry out monitoring, tuning, and database performance analysis.

Perform the design and extension of data marts, meta data, and data models.

Design, develop & support Standard reports involving Genasys architects and business stakeholders.

Ensure all data warehouse architecture codes & standard reports are maintained in a version control system.

Consolidate and optimize available data warehouse infrastructure.

Resolving Data warehouse and Reporting issues on client servers when required.

SQL Developer

Reviewing query performance and optimizing code.

Writing queries used for front-end applications (websites, desktop applications, or cloud apps).

Working with application developers to create optimized queries.

Profile server resource usage, and optimize and tweak as necessary.

Designing and coding database tables to store the application’s data.

Creating table indexes to improve database performance.

Programming views, stored procedures, and functions.

Resolving SQL issues on client servers when required.

Project team

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders as required.

Prepare documentations and specifications when required.

Adhere to project team deadlines and estimates.

Contribute meaningfully to the project team on an ongoing basis.

