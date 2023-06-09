We are looking for a Systems Engineer to monitor and manage all installed systems and Infrastructure.
General duties include but not limited to:
- Software Development using C#, XML, HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.
- Software Testing.
- Engage regularly with the client providing the status of the project.
- Data Collection and Data Management.
- Monitoring Web Application System and providing the Status.
- Install and Configure Software Applications.
Preferred Qualification:
- National Diploma in Information Technology/equivalent qualification (Minimum)
- Microsoft Professional Certification will be added as an advantage
Experience Required:
- Minimum 5 Years of working Experience in the IT Field
- Experience with Knowledge of programming Language, MSSQL Database and Software Testing
- Experience in Creating, Analysing, Repairing and Monitoring Application Systems
Work environment:
- Office-based, with desk and chair, network connectivity provided.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML