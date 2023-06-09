Systems Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are looking for a Systems Engineer to monitor and manage all installed systems and Infrastructure.

General duties include but not limited to:

Software Development using C#, XML, HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.

Software Testing.

Engage regularly with the client providing the status of the project.

Data Collection and Data Management.

Monitoring Web Application System and providing the Status.

Install and Configure Software Applications.

Preferred Qualification:

National Diploma in Information Technology/equivalent qualification (Minimum)

Microsoft Professional Certification will be added as an advantage

Experience Required:

Minimum 5 Years of working Experience in the IT Field

Experience with Knowledge of programming Language, MSSQL Database and Software Testing

Experience in Creating, Analysing, Repairing and Monitoring Application Systems

Work environment:

Office-based, with desk and chair, network connectivity provided.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

