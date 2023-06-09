Systems Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 9, 2023

We are looking for a Systems Engineer to monitor and manage all installed systems and Infrastructure.

General duties include but not limited to:

  • Software Development using C#, XML, HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.

  • Software Testing.

  • Engage regularly with the client providing the status of the project.

  • Data Collection and Data Management.

  • Monitoring Web Application System and providing the Status.

  • Install and Configure Software Applications.

Preferred Qualification:

  • National Diploma in Information Technology/equivalent qualification (Minimum)

  • Microsoft Professional Certification will be added as an advantage

Experience Required:

  • Minimum 5 Years of working Experience in the IT Field

  • Experience with Knowledge of programming Language, MSSQL Database and Software Testing

  • Experience in Creating, Analysing, Repairing and Monitoring Application Systems

Work environment:

  • Office-based, with desk and chair, network connectivity provided.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position