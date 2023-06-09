Systems Integrator (SvW) – Gauteng Pretoria

• To support the optimal integration of ICT applications and infrastructure to provide business solutions to meet business objectives;

• Work with the various ICT teams to ensure that architecture standards are being applied and adhered to; and Analyze existing systems and infrastructure to determine upgrade needs and integration possibilities.

Key performance areas:

Planning, coordinating and overseeing activities related to integration of software programs and applications into the organization’s information systems;

Responsible for ensuring that the technical architecture is followed and that services necessary to meet the changing needs of the organization are implemented and maintained;

Provide Input to the “blueprint” or technology architecture that drives the other services;

Support the planning, implementation and maintenance of distributed internet architecture;

Work with the Application Development Services and other Infrastructure Services groups to plan and execute integration strategies necessary for the integration of information or functions between key application services and systems;

Support the integration strategy for the organization’s applications.

Support of the performance monitoring of application platforms including the physical platforms and the services that support those applications. Technologies include Informix, Oracle, Microsoft and UNIX variants.

Responsible for assessing and supporting the implementation of packaged application solutions.

Liaison between the infrastructure, the data and the applications groups, supporting team dynamics through which the developers, infrastructure staff and network engineers can effectively communicate.

Minimum Requirements:

Required minimum education/training:

A 3-year Degree in IT or related or

Any certification in the related field

Required minimum work experience:

5+ years’ related experience in system design, hardware design, and/or software design desired;

Broad understanding of IT environments, networking, and multi-tier application and information architectures;

Experience in the support of planning, directing and evaluating complex operations to accomplish long-term and short-term goals of the Business;

Success in implementing real time Application and Technology Performance Management Solutions;

Programming experience with MQ API’s – JMS, C/C++/C#/Java – is a plus.

Experience in middleware technologies such as IBM MQ Websphere Messaging Queue advantageous

Experience in the use and configuration of Application Performance Monitoring tools including the Compuware Vantage, DynaTrace (DC-RUM and Synthetic), ApMAAS modules to:

Alert developers to problems with code, architecture, problematic SQL queries etc.; and Configure alerts, incidents and dashboards and monitor on an ongoing basis



A working knowledge of/experience with:

Integrating networks successfully, by implementing the latest industry codes and processes to negate problematic procedures different operating systems, different programming languages and outdated legacy systems with no upgrades

Applications and Solution Technology development;

Infrastructure administration and management;

Understanding of software engineering and Object Oriented Programming (OOP);

.NET experience advantageous or Java; development/support/operations;

Web programming;

Database technologies (Oracle, MS SQL, Informix);

Good understanding of distributed applications;

Good understanding of web- and enterprise applications; Understanding of web & wService Oriented Architecture technologies and programming languages including .NET, C#, and PHP.

Desired Skills:

IBM MQ

Integration

Dynatrace

Compuware

Websphere

