Technical Specialist

The expertise of a Unified Endpoint Management-Technical Specialist to join a dynamic team that develops and operates a global platform of applications and services, to manage corporations’ Mobile devices.

The role allows you the luxury to be in the comfort of your home when work from time to time

The role is based in Gauteng,

Skills we seek:

Experience in operation and maintenance of Mobile Device Management platforms (VMware Workspace One, Microsoft Intune)

Experience in operation of Linux Servers and/or Windows Servers

Experience in Windows Client OS, GPO and patch management

Experience with Active Directory

Experience in troubleshooting infrastructure, network and integration issues

Experience with ITL processes (Incident, Change and Problem management

Desired Skills:

Vmware Workspace

Intune

