Test Analyst at Reverside

Job Title: Test Analyst
Job Summary:
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Test Analyst to join our dynamic IT team. The Test Analyst will be responsible for Payments, AWS and Automation skill. Automation using Playwright, Robot Framework or Locust would be required. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of various Automation skill, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.
Responsibilities:
Requirements:
- Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience as Test Analyst
- Experience with functional testing methods
Must Have Skills:
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Accurate
- Ability to grasp concepts quickly
- Excellent written and verbal business communication skills
Desired Skills:
- AWS and Automation skill
- Robot Framework
- Test Analyst
- Information Technology
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients.