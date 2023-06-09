Test Analyst at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Title: Test Analyst

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Test Analyst to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Test Analyst will be responsible for Payments, AWS and Automation skill. Automation using Playwright, Robot Framework or Locust would be required. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of various Automation skill, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Development/Testing/Support etc

Requirements:

Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience as Test Analyst

Experience with functional testing methods

Must Have Skills:

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Attention to detail

Accurate

Ability to grasp concepts quickly

Excellent written and verbal business communication skills

Desired Skills:

AWS and Automation skill

Robot Framework

Test Analyst

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position