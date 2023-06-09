Test Analyst Job Description at PMDMS

We are looking for a methodical and results-driven test analyst to identify and apply test procedures
to ensure product quality. As a test analyst, you will be required to assess the functionality and
feasibility of computer hardware and software to ensure that any flaws in the system are eradicated
to provide product excellence prior to sales.
To be successful as a test analyst you should have a passion for detecting and solving problems and
an eagle-eye for detail along with the ability to see the overall picture. An excellent test analyst has
in-depth knowledge of software development, superb analytical skills, and an above-average ability
to foresee technical problems.
Test Analyst Job Responsibilities:
- Identifying products to be assessed in the software review process.
- Defining the appropriate test to be carried out including the test data to be used.
- Managing the test data by documenting the results of each test cycle to identify flaws.
- Liaising with the , Developers & analysts and participating in design sessions and
specification reviews
- Running diagnostic and system testing and presenting the information to the relevant
stakeholders.
- Interacting with and coordinating the development and validation team and ensuring that
effective communication takes place.
- Identifying and eliminating redundant functions and components.
- Improving knowledge of business applications and user needs and expectations.
- Understanding and implementing industry standards and protocols.
Test Analyst Requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree in computer science or IT (Advantageous)
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience in test analysis.
- A proven record of experience working with computer software and coding.
- Knowledge of software development.
- Excellent analytical and diagnostic skills.
- Good experience with test automation
- Experience in test techniques and programming.
- Above-average planning and organizational skills and attention to detail.
- The ability to track and write articulate reports on technical assessments.
- Work effectively to define testable user stories, especially acceptance criteria, with customer
representatives and stakeholders
- Basic knowledge and understanding using SQL
- Execute testing on both Web front end and back-end systems (Configurations)
- Project management skills and the ability to work well in a team, experience in Agile
Methodology (Scrum)
- Efficient planning skills and an ability to adhere to deadlines.
- Very good Experience with one or more of the following Test and Test automation tools
o Selenium, Cyprus, Junit , Postman, JIRA
Desired Skills:
- Test Management
- End to End Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
PMDMS
Employer & Job Benefits:
- None