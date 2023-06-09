These are the riskiest things employees do

The top 10 risky behaviours that employees have engaged in on their work devices has been revealed by KnowBe4’s latest SecurityCoach product.

They include:

* Entertainment domain/streaming services

* Gaming website

* Greymail

* Adult website

* Unauthorized or malicious application

* Risky website detected

* Unauthorised removable media

* Sharing of personal identifiable information (PII)

* Cloud backup or cloud storage

* Malicious email attachment opened

The human factor is involved in 82% of data breaches, according to the 2022 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report. However, according to IDC, less than 3% of IT spending is allocated to help secure the human layer.

“With the proliferation of social engineering attacks, employees continue to be the biggest risk factor,” says Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. “However, with proper training and coaching, they can become a human firewall and your last line of defence. These findings from our new SecurityCoach product are definitely concerning and reiterate the importance of developing a strong security culture.”