TIER 2 DESKTOP SUPPORT (WIRELESS LAN)

Our client, a leading manufacturing company, is seeking a highly motivated and customer-focused Tier 2 Desktop Support to join their team on a 12-month contract basis.
As a Tier 2 Desktop Support, you will be responsible for providing exceptional technical support to our client’s end-users, ensuring that all issues are resolved in a timely and efficient manner.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric Certificate
Preferred Qualifications:
- CompTIA A+ and N+ certification.
- MCSE/MCSA.
Experience Required:
- Access Point and Barcode Scanner skills.
- Minimum of 2 years of experience in a Desktop support role.
- Experience with installation and configuration of Hardware and Software.
- Knowledge of Windows Operating Systems and Microsoft Office Suite.
- Experience with Remote Support tools.
Fixed Term: 12 Months Contract
Hybrid Work Model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML