TIER 2 DESKTOP SUPPORT (WIRELESS LAN) – KwaZulu-Natal

Our client, a leading manufacturing company, is seeking a highly motivated and customer-focused Tier 2 Desktop Support to join their team on a 12-month contract basis.

As a Tier 2 Desktop Support, you will be responsible for providing exceptional technical support to our client’s end-users, ensuring that all issues are resolved in a timely and efficient manner.

Qualifications Required:

Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualifications:

CompTIA A+ and N+ certification.

MCSE/MCSA.

Experience Required:

Access Point and Barcode Scanner skills.

Minimum of 2 years of experience in a Desktop support role.

Experience with installation and configuration of Hardware and Software.

Knowledge of Windows Operating Systems and Microsoft Office Suite.

Experience with Remote Support tools.

Fixed Term: 12 Months Contract

Hybrid Work Model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

