TIER 2 DESKTOP SUPPORT (WIRELESS LAN) – KwaZulu-Natal

Jun 9, 2023

Our client, a leading manufacturing company, is seeking a highly motivated and customer-focused Tier 2 Desktop Support to join their team on a 12-month contract basis.

As a Tier 2 Desktop Support, you will be responsible for providing exceptional technical support to our client’s end-users, ensuring that all issues are resolved in a timely and efficient manner.

Qualifications Required:

  • Matric Certificate

Preferred Qualifications:

  • CompTIA A+ and N+ certification.

  • MCSE/MCSA.

Experience Required:

  • Access Point and Barcode Scanner skills.

  • Minimum of 2 years of experience in a Desktop support role.

  • Experience with installation and configuration of Hardware and Software.

  • Knowledge of Windows Operating Systems and Microsoft Office Suite.

  • Experience with Remote Support tools.

Fixed Term: 12 Months Contract

Hybrid Work Model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

