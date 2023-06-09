Tier 2 Support Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

Our client, founded in 1990, is privately-owned and has its headquarters situated in Cape Town, South Africa. They have a global presence with a workforce of over 500 employees. This workforce consists of a team of engineers, software developers, administrative staff, and specialists in finance, HR, facilities, digital infrastructure, marketing, and other areas. The company employs state-of-the-art technologies and digitised processes, delivered by experts in the field. Their values are an integral part of their business practices, guiding their interactions with clients, business partners, and employees with honesty and integrity. Moreover, they strive to ensure that their teams worldwide are united in their pursuit of a shared vision.

Provide Tier 2 technical support for customers via phone, email, and ticketing system.

Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues related to Azure, Linux, Office 365, and other relevant technologies.

Escalate issues to Tier 3 support when necessary.

Communicate technical solutions to clients in a clear and concise manner.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to resolve complex issues.

Provide feedback to product and development teams to improve product features and functionality.

Maintain accurate records of customer interactions and solutions in our ticketing system.

Supporting Tier 1 & Tier 2 Engineers.

MCSE: Core Infrastructure / Cloud / Productivity, Azure, O365 or similar qualifications.

Certifications in cybersecurity, Linux, enterprise backup solutions, vulnerability management solutions, AV/EDR also an advantage

4+ years of experience in a Tier 2 Support Engineer role, preferably in a medium to large enterprise

Experience implementing and securing Azure solutions

Experience implementing, monitoring and supporting O365 applications (Office, Exchange, Teams, OneDrive, Sharepoint Online, PowerBI)

Experience with the following:

Cybersecurity solutions such as Firewalls, SIEM, MDR, and CIS



Vulnerability Management Solutions



Hardware including servers, SANs, tape libraries, etc.



Operating systems such as Windows Server and Desktop, Linux Servers, Android, and iOS



Networks such as AD, HYPER-V, DHCP, DNS, WSUS, and ADFS



Backups and disaster recovery



Voice and Contact Centre Solutions

Strong ability to prioritise and work under pressure.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment

Familiarity with ticketing systems and service desk management tools

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and prioritise multiple tasks.

Tier 2 Support

Azure

Office 365

