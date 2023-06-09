Vanishing jobs add to employment crisis

The World Economic Forum estimates that 65% of children entering Grade 1 will work in a job that doesn’t exist today. South Africa is already grappling with 32% unemployment but also needs to contend with the possibility of 50% to 70% of current jobs being lost to technological advances.

As part of a structured plan to develop future skills for economic growth, the Atlas of Emerging Jobs for the sector was launched by the FoodBev Manufacturing SETA and BRICS Business Council Skills Development Working Group (SDWG).

Sherrie Donaldson, project director for the Atlas project and BRICS Business Council Skills Development Working Group member, explains that the Atlas of Emerging Jobs is a map which details possible future, redundant and transforming jobs.

“The SDWG is partnering with various sector bodies to create a pipeline of skills for future and emerging jobs that will ensure that South African businesses can be competitive against our BRICS counterparts,” she says.

The first Atlas of Emerging Jobs was developed with the FoodBev Manufacturing SETA and is focused on the food and beverage manufacturing sector. It highlights 21 possible new job occupations, including circular economy designer, food waste recycling specialist and food manufacturing cyber security specialist. Seven job occupations have been identified as changing, for instance a farm worker, for instance, will transform to a farm technician; food scientists and nutritionists’ job occupations will merge into a bio-nutritionist function and a logistics planner will become a personalised logistician.

There are 10 occupations at risk in the food and beverage sector due to automation and robotics. The sector’s vision is to upskill and re-skill workers so that workforce reduction is minimised. With clear and credible direction from the Atlas, the sector is now able to develop new curricula for emerging jobs and adapt current programmes for needed future skills. Career guidance tools can be developed to attract people to emerging jobs.

“The methodology can be replicated by other sectors, provinces and even cities. A special economic zone (SEZ) for instance could commission an Atlas for the zone to inform investment and improve employment opportunities,” says Donaldson.

Nokuthula Selamolela, CEO at FoodBev Manufacturing SETA, comments: “We have focused on understanding the future of our sector, which challenges must be addressed and the necessary steps that need to be taken to build this future. With this process complete, we are now prioritising skills development to avoid future skills gaps.”

An advanced workforce will also make South Africa an attractive investment destination and allow us to stop importing skills. It is critical that South Africa implements these skills at BRICS standards.

“We can leverage BRICS relationships to develop curricula and standards for training in future skills,” says Donaldson. “One of the ways to do this is by participating in the annual BRICS Future Skills Challenge. This international challenge is being hosted in South Africa this year and we are going to enter 120 competitors.”