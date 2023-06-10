IT Devops Engineer – Gauteng Springs

SENIOR DEV OPS ENGINEER

Springs or George based

Our client seeks Skilled Snr DevOps Engineer to join their dynamic teams in either the

Gauteng region or the picturesque Garden Route, South Africa

Join an international company, as a highly skilled and motivated DevOps Engineer.

They prioritize continuous integration, delivery, and deployment to enhance software

development processes. You will collaborate closely with development and operations teams to streamline software delivery pipeline and ensure efficient and reliable application deployment.

Responsibilities:

? Design, implement, and maintain our CI/CD pipeline for automated software builds, testing,

and deployment.

? Collaborate with development teams to ensure proper version control and packaging for

deployment.

? Configure and manage infrastructure as code (IaC) tools and frameworks for cloud resource

provisioning and management.

? Implement monitoring and logging solutions for system availability, performance, and

reliability.

? Troubleshoot and resolve infrastructure, deployment, and performance issues.

? Optimize application performance and scalability in collaboration with development and QA

teams.

? Implement security best practices throughout the development and deployment process.

? Continuously evaluate and integrate new technologies and tools to improve DevOps

workflow and efficiency.

Qualifications:

? Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.

? Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar role.

? Strong knowledge of CI/CD concepts and experience with Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, or Azure

DevOps.

? Proficiency in scripting languages such as Bash, Python, or PowerShell.

? Experience with configuration management tools like Ansible, Puppet, or Chef.

? Familiarity with containerization technologies like Docker and orchestration platforms like

Kubernetes.

? Strong understanding of cloud computing platforms, especially AWS, Azure, or GCP.

? Experience with infrastructure as code tools and frameworks like Terraform or

CloudFormation.

? Knowledge of monitoring and logging tools such as ELK Stack, Prometheus, Grafana, or

Splunk.

? Understanding of networking and security principles in a cloud environment.

? Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

? Excellent communication and collaboration abilities.

Preferred Qualifications:

? Relevant certifications such as AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, Azure DevOps Engineer, or Google Cloud Professional DevOps Engineer.

? Experience with serverless computing and technologies like AWS Lambda or Azure

Functions.

? Familiarity with agile and DevOps methodologies.

? Knowledge of software development practices and familiarity with programming languages

like Java, Python, or Node.js.

Contribute to the advancement of our DevOps practices and automation capabilities. We offer a competitive salary and opportunities for professional growth. If you’re passionate about

streamlining software delivery and enabling continuous improvement, we’d love to hear from you.

Desired Skills:

CI

CD

Azure DevOps

Jenkins

GitLab CI/CD

Bash

Python

Powershell

Ansible

Puppet

Chef

Docker

AWS

GCP

Terraform

Coudformation

ELK Stack

Prometheus

Grafana

Splunk

Azure Functions

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

International company that offers a strong career path

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position