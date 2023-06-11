C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 11, 2023

QUALIFICATIONS
Degree in Information Technology
AWS or Azure Developer Certification (a plus)

EXPERIENCE

  • 5 years’ experience using multiple Microsoft technologies and platforms
  • 5-10 years Software Development experience
  • Capital Markets
  • Full stack C#
  • Object oriented programming C#
  • Data (MySQL / SQL)
  • Web Services (REST & JSON)
  • DevOps environment and tools
  • Source code repository management incl. version control

KNOWLEDGE

  • MVC
  • .Net Framework (Solid understanding)

Desired Skills:

  • .Net Framework
  • Capital Markets
  • Software Development

