Projects Specialist (Manufacturing) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Overview:

To manage Projects and the implementation of Continuous Improvement initiatives to plant, equipment and processes to optimise utilisation of organisational resources. Reports to the Process Manager.

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12

National Diploma in Industrial Engineering and Project Management

Recognized Project Management qualification

3+ years in Project Management role within Automotive industry

Responsibilities:

Project Initiation:

Identify opportunities for improvements with internal and external customers and propose alternative solutions

Conduct project feasibility studies to establish the viability of proposed projects

Contribute to project initiation, scope definition and scope change control

Participate in the estimation and preparation of cost budgets for projects or sub projects and monitor and control actual cost against budget

Project Planning:

Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution

Monitor, evaluate and communicate project schedules

Collate all project information (Drawings, specifications, data, special instructions, etc)

Design and Drawing:

Plan and determine drawing requirements to produce engineering drawings

Use CAD computer programmes as a design tool to produce drawings to specifications

Project Management:

Supervise a project team of a developmental, technical or small project to deliver project objectives

Identify, suggest & implement corrective actions to improve quality of project work

Raise requests for samples and update the sample request register

Oversee/produce initial product samples

Commission machines and equipment or pilot and test new/existing products

Project Administration:

Plan, organise and support project meetings and workshops

Provide procurement administration support to projects

Continuous Improvement:

Conduct Research & Development of new/existing technologies/plant/products

Implement Continuous Improvement initiatives: Kaizen, Six Sigma, Standardised Work, VA/VE (Value Added/Value Engineered)

Desired Skills:

AutoCAD

Continuous Improvement

Costing

Industrial Engineering

Project Planning

Special Projects

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

