Projects Specialist (Manufacturing) – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Jun 11, 2023

Overview:

To manage Projects and the implementation of Continuous Improvement initiatives to plant, equipment and processes to optimise utilisation of organisational resources. Reports to the Process Manager.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • National Diploma in Industrial Engineering and Project Management
  • Recognized Project Management qualification
  • 3+ years in Project Management role within Automotive industry

Responsibilities:

Project Initiation:

  • Identify opportunities for improvements with internal and external customers and propose alternative solutions
  • Conduct project feasibility studies to establish the viability of proposed projects
  • Contribute to project initiation, scope definition and scope change control
  • Participate in the estimation and preparation of cost budgets for projects or sub projects and monitor and control actual cost against budget

Project Planning:

  • Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution
  • Monitor, evaluate and communicate project schedules
  • Collate all project information (Drawings, specifications, data, special instructions, etc)

Design and Drawing:

  • Plan and determine drawing requirements to produce engineering drawings
  • Use CAD computer programmes as a design tool to produce drawings to specifications

Project Management:

  • Supervise a project team of a developmental, technical or small project to deliver project objectives
  • Identify, suggest & implement corrective actions to improve quality of project work
  • Raise requests for samples and update the sample request register
  • Oversee/produce initial product samples
  • Commission machines and equipment or pilot and test new/existing products

Project Administration:

  • Plan, organise and support project meetings and workshops
  • Provide procurement administration support to projects

Continuous Improvement:

  • Conduct Research & Development of new/existing technologies/plant/products
  • Implement Continuous Improvement initiatives: Kaizen, Six Sigma, Standardised Work, VA/VE (Value Added/Value Engineered)

Desired Skills:

  • AutoCAD
  • Continuous Improvement
  • Costing
  • Industrial Engineering
  • Project Planning
  • Special Projects

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid Contribution
  • Provident Fund Contribution

