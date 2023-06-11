Projects Specialist (Manufacturing)

Overview:
To manage Projects and the implementation of Continuous Improvement initiatives to plant, equipment and processes to optimise utilisation of organisational resources. Reports to the Process Manager.
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12
- National Diploma in Industrial Engineering and Project Management
- Recognized Project Management qualification
- 3+ years in Project Management role within Automotive industry
Responsibilities:
Project Initiation:
- Identify opportunities for improvements with internal and external customers and propose alternative solutions
- Conduct project feasibility studies to establish the viability of proposed projects
- Contribute to project initiation, scope definition and scope change control
- Participate in the estimation and preparation of cost budgets for projects or sub projects and monitor and control actual cost against budget
Project Planning:
- Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution
- Monitor, evaluate and communicate project schedules
- Collate all project information (Drawings, specifications, data, special instructions, etc)
Design and Drawing:
- Plan and determine drawing requirements to produce engineering drawings
- Use CAD computer programmes as a design tool to produce drawings to specifications
Project Management:
- Supervise a project team of a developmental, technical or small project to deliver project objectives
- Identify, suggest & implement corrective actions to improve quality of project work
- Raise requests for samples and update the sample request register
- Oversee/produce initial product samples
- Commission machines and equipment or pilot and test new/existing products
Project Administration:
- Plan, organise and support project meetings and workshops
- Provide procurement administration support to projects
Continuous Improvement:
- Conduct Research & Development of new/existing technologies/plant/products
- Implement Continuous Improvement initiatives: Kaizen, Six Sigma, Standardised Work, VA/VE (Value Added/Value Engineered)
Desired Skills:
- AutoCAD
- Continuous Improvement
- Costing
- Industrial Engineering
- Project Planning
- Special Projects
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution