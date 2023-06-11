Solution Architect at DAV Professional Placement Group – Gauteng Johannesburg

-
Minimum – Grade 12
-
Relevant Information Technology Qualification will be an advantage.
- Relevant Microsoft Certifications will be an advantage.
- Previous working experience with MS SQL server 2012+ and MySQL.
- Previous experience in a Technical Lead / Senior Developer / Solution or Implementation Architect role.
- Previous experience with the design and implementation of software solutions.
- Ability to use the relevant architecture principles and practices when defining and architecting solutions.
- Ability to model and communicate complex concepts.
- Familiar with Agile Project Management methodologies.
- Experience with Cloud implementation architectures.
- Experience/knowledge of programming and design principles.
Desired Skills:
- MS SQL
- Mysql
- Project Management
- Agile
- software solution
- cloud
- Implementation
- Solution Architecture