Solution Architect at DAV Professional Placement Group

Jun 11, 2023

  • Minimum – Grade 12

  • Relevant Information Technology Qualification will be an advantage.

  • Relevant Microsoft Certifications will be an advantage.
  • Previous working experience with MS SQL server 2012+ and MySQL.
  • Previous experience in a Technical Lead / Senior Developer / Solution or Implementation Architect role.
  • Previous experience with the design and implementation of software solutions.
  • Ability to use the relevant architecture principles and practices when defining and architecting solutions.
  • Ability to model and communicate complex concepts.
  • Familiar with Agile Project Management methodologies.
  • Experience with Cloud implementation architectures.
  • Experience/knowledge of programming and design principles.

Desired Skills:

  • MS SQL
  • Mysql
  • Project Management
  • Agile
  • software solution
  • cloud
  • Implementation
  • Solution Architecture

