SQL Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 11, 2023

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

  • Relevant tertiary or qualification or diploma
  • Minimum 3- 5 years’ experience in SQL development
  • Microsoft certifications

SKILLS REQUIRED

  • Analytical Thinking
  • Interactive Communication
  • Problem Solving
  • TSQL, SSRS, SSIS and SSAS
  • MS office, Excel
  • Ability to learn new concepts and apply them
  • Basic Insurance Knowledge big advantage
  • Ability to work in a team and independently
  • Time management

Desired Skills:

  • TSQL
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • Excel

Learn more/Apply for this position