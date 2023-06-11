SQL Developer at DAV Professional Placement Group – Gauteng Johannesburg

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- Relevant tertiary or qualification or diploma
- Minimum 3- 5 years’ experience in SQL development
- Microsoft certifications
SKILLS REQUIRED
- Analytical Thinking
- Interactive Communication
- Problem Solving
- TSQL, SSRS, SSIS and SSAS
- MS office, Excel
- Ability to learn new concepts and apply them
- Basic Insurance Knowledge big advantage
- Ability to work in a team and independently
- Time management
Desired Skills:
- TSQL
- SSRS
- SSIS
- SSAS
- Excel