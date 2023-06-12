Analyst acturial at Road Accident Fund – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

actuarial services to the RAF business.
Key Performance Areas
Implement calculation of loss of income calculation models.
- Demonstrate understanding of the principal elements in the actuarial basis of income valuations such as mortality, interest, contingencies, earnings progression, and taxation
- Running model and reporting on results.
Research on calculation methodologies
- Assist with research on loss of Income calculation methodologies that ensure determination of fair, reasonable and equitable compensation for victims of road accidents.
- Assisting with research on factors and statistics that are more relevant for accurate determination of loss of income compensation.
- Accident data management and forecasting.
- Assist in accident data capturing, analysis and reporting from different sources.
- Implement models to forecast the number of accidents and claims
Claims risk management.
- Assist the claims administration team with developing reporting matrices and identifying risk management strategies that can be used in managing claims risks.
- Assist the claims administration team with modelling and establishing forecasts for claims volumes and settlements to monitor and improve operational efficiencies.
Reporting
- Extracting data and data reports from IT claim system(s).
- Assist with report compilations as and when required.
- Assist with ad hoc actuarial work as and when required.
- Ensure regular and periodic reports are sent to the Senior Analyst for review and submitted as and when required to provide progress updates and/or inform management decisions.
Conduct Actuarial investigations.
- Investigate the potential impact of various assumptions underlying loss of income calculations such as discount rates, mortality and morbidity rates, contingencies, earnings progression, inflation, taxation, remarriage, inheritance and accelerated benefits, etc.
- Assisting with expense investigation for the company budgeting purposes.
- Producing appropriate reports for different relevant users of investigation results
Stakeholder management
- Assist with inquiries and requests for information from both internal and external stakeholders.
- Aid in the maintenance of relationships with vendors, service providers or procurement teams and ensure that all relevant procured items are invoiced and paid on time.
- Assist with presentation of data findings in an easy-to-read and understood format
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree/Advanced Diploma in Actuarial Science/Mathematics related
- Relevant 2-4 years’ experience in an Actuarial environment.
- 1 year experience in Quantification of Damages (Loss of Earnings and Loss of Support) advantageous.
- Professional actuarial exams passed are advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Planning & Organising
- Co-ordinating
- Personal Mastery
- Judgement and decision making
- Ethics and value
- Client service orientation
- strong microsoft excel
- Access and MS Word skills
- Complex problem identification
- Problem Solving And Decision Making
- Sound actuarial judgment
- Strong technical background in reserving/valuations
- Analysis of Business results
- Excellent analytical
- problem solving&data manipulation skills
- Excellent Verbal and written communication
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years National Government
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree