Automation Engineer

Jun 12, 2023

An Automation/ Controls systems engineer is required in Durbanville, Cape town

  • Industrial automation and process control engineering functions.
  • Design and implementation of automation systems.
  • PLC programming.
  • SCADA development and programming.
  • MES & reporting system development.
  • Factory acceptance testing.
  • Commissioning on site.
  • Support assistance on site.

Must be familiar with:

  • with Schneider EcoStruxure Machine, Automation & Control Expert, Vijeo Designer.
  • Aveva Wonderware InTouch, System Platform, Historian, Plant SCADA (Citect).
  • Siemens TIA Portal, Step 7
  • Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley RS Logix 500/5000
  • Inductive Automation Ignition SCADA
  • Knowledge of PLC’s, SCADA, SQL, MS Windows & MS Server.
  • Knowledge of Ethernet network configurations.

Desired Skills:

  • PLC programming.
  • SCADA development and programming
  • MES & reporting system development

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Travel Allowance
  • Cell phone & PC

Learn more/Apply for this position