Automation Engineer

An Automation/ Controls systems engineer is required in Durbanville, Cape town

Industrial automation and process control engineering functions.

Design and implementation of automation systems.

PLC programming.

SCADA development and programming.

MES & reporting system development.

Factory acceptance testing.

Commissioning on site.

Support assistance on site.

Must be familiar with:

with Schneider EcoStruxure Machine, Automation & Control Expert, Vijeo Designer.

Aveva Wonderware InTouch, System Platform, Historian, Plant SCADA (Citect).

Siemens TIA Portal, Step 7

Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley RS Logix 500/5000

Inductive Automation Ignition SCADA

Knowledge of PLC’s, SCADA, SQL, MS Windows & MS Server.

Knowledge of Ethernet network configurations.

Desired Skills:

PLC programming.

SCADA development and programming

MES & reporting system development

Employer & Job Benefits:

Travel Allowance

Cell phone & PC

