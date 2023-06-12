Automation Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

An Automation/ Controls systems engineer is required in Durbanville, Cape town
- Industrial automation and process control engineering functions.
- Design and implementation of automation systems.
- PLC programming.
- SCADA development and programming.
- MES & reporting system development.
- Factory acceptance testing.
- Commissioning on site.
- Support assistance on site.
Must be familiar with:
- with Schneider EcoStruxure Machine, Automation & Control Expert, Vijeo Designer.
- Aveva Wonderware InTouch, System Platform, Historian, Plant SCADA (Citect).
- Siemens TIA Portal, Step 7
- Rockwell Automation Allen Bradley RS Logix 500/5000
- Inductive Automation Ignition SCADA
- Knowledge of PLC’s, SCADA, SQL, MS Windows & MS Server.
- Knowledge of Ethernet network configurations.
Desired Skills:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Travel Allowance
- Cell phone & PC