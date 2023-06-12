Business Analyst at Reverside

Job Title: Business Analyst
Job Summary:
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Business Analyst to join our dynamic IT team. The Business Analyst will be responsible for how the business operates, evaluating what the key issues and risks are that drives business success; and how they impact on the commercial viability of potential ventures and the profitability of the Group. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of SQL, API, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.
Requirements:
- Work with the business to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes
- Design and/ or modify business systems or IT systems
- Analyse the business environment
- Investigate & define business requirements
- Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources
- Consolidate views / anomalies and decompose high-level information into detail
- Analyse facts to determine problems, risks, opportunities and options
- Formulate strategies and guidelines to improve the business environment
- Analyse existing and new business processes to enhance efficiency
- Design new business processes
- Elicit requirements using interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, site visits, business process descriptions, use cases, scenarios, business analysis, task & workflow analysis
- Document requirements (including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows and screen and report layouts, etc.)
- Documents the functional and technical design of the system
- Produce User Stories with Acceptance Criteria
- Ensure Requirements stipulated in User Stories are traceable throughout SDLC
Must Have Skills:
- Web based environment and process design exposure
- SQL
- API
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients.