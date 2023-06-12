Business Analyst at Reverside

Job Title: Business Analyst

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Business Analyst to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Business Analyst will be responsible for how the business operates, evaluating what the key issues and risks are that drives business success; and how they impact on the commercial viability of potential ventures and the profitability of the Group. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of SQL, API, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Requirements:

  • Work with the business to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes
  • Design and/ or modify business systems or IT systems
  • Analyse the business environment
  • Investigate & define business requirements
  • Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources
  • Consolidate views / anomalies and decompose high-level information into detail
  • Analyse facts to determine problems, risks, opportunities and options
  • Formulate strategies and guidelines to improve the business environment
  • Analyse existing and new business processes to enhance efficiency
  • Design new business processes
  • Elicit requirements using interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, site visits, business process descriptions, use cases, scenarios, business analysis, task & workflow analysis
  • Document requirements (including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows and screen and report layouts, etc.)
  • Documents the functional and technical design of the system
  • Produce User Stories with Acceptance Criteria
  • Ensure Requirements stipulated in User Stories are traceable throughout SDLC

Must Have Skills:

  • Web based environment and process design exposure
  • SQL
  • API

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

