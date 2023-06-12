Business Analyst at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Title: Business Analyst

Job Summary:

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Business Analyst to join our dynamic IT [Email Address Removed] Business Analyst will be responsible for how the business operates, evaluating what the key issues and risks are that drives business success; and how they impact on the commercial viability of potential ventures and the profitability of the Group. The ideal candidate possesses a strong knowledge of SQL, API, excellent problem-solving abilities, and exceptional communication skills.

Requirements:

Work with the business to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes

Design and/ or modify business systems or IT systems

Analyse the business environment

Investigate & define business requirements

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources

Consolidate views / anomalies and decompose high-level information into detail

Analyse facts to determine problems, risks, opportunities and options

Formulate strategies and guidelines to improve the business environment

Analyse existing and new business processes to enhance efficiency

Design new business processes

Elicit requirements using interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, site visits, business process descriptions, use cases, scenarios, business analysis, task & workflow analysis

Document requirements (including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows and screen and report layouts, etc.)

Documents the functional and technical design of the system

Produce User Stories with Acceptance Criteria

Ensure Requirements stipulated in User Stories are traceable throughout SDLC

Must Have Skills:

Web based environment and process design exposure

SQL

API

Desired Skills:

SQL

API

Business Analyst

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position