Business Analyst – Insurance at Tata Consultancy Services – Gauteng Johannesburg

Must Have –

Knowledge of life and short-term insurance (Medical, health, life, Motor, Group insurance, Reinsurance, Marine Insurance etc..

Desired Skills:

Insurance

Business Analyst

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 616,171 of the world’s best-trained consultants with 157 nationalities in 53 countries. For more information, visit [URL Removed] and follow TCS news at @TCS_News.

