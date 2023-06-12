Business Analyst – Western Cape Century City

Jun 12, 2023

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst who will be required to analyse, document, and communicate the requirements and specifications for software development initiatives.

Responsibilities:

  • Requirement gathering and analysis techniques, tools, and documentation practices.
  • Translate business requirements into technical specifications and ensure alignment with project goals.
  • Prepare detailed functional and non-functional requirements documentation, including use cases, user stories, process flows, and data models.
  • Solution Design and Evaluation.
  • Evaluate and recommend technology solutions.
  • Provide regular updates and reports on project progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders.
  • Participate in system testing, user acceptance testing (UAT), and defect resolution processes.
  • Identify opportunities for process improvement and propose solutions to optimize software development workflows.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree / Diploma
  • 5+ years’ experience as a Business Analyst working on software development projects.
  • Strong understanding of software development methodologies – Agile or Scrum.
  • Solid technical background and familiarity with software development concepts, programming languages, and databases.
  • Experience with project management and collaboration tools, such as JIRA, Confluence, or similar platforms.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Requirement Gathering
  • User Acceptance Testing
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • JIRA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position