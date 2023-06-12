Business Analyst – Western Cape Century City

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst who will be required to analyse, document, and communicate the requirements and specifications for software development initiatives.
Responsibilities:
- Requirement gathering and analysis techniques, tools, and documentation practices.
- Translate business requirements into technical specifications and ensure alignment with project goals.
- Prepare detailed functional and non-functional requirements documentation, including use cases, user stories, process flows, and data models.
- Solution Design and Evaluation.
- Evaluate and recommend technology solutions.
- Provide regular updates and reports on project progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders.
- Participate in system testing, user acceptance testing (UAT), and defect resolution processes.
- Identify opportunities for process improvement and propose solutions to optimize software development workflows.
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree / Diploma
- 5+ years’ experience as a Business Analyst working on software development projects.
- Strong understanding of software development methodologies – Agile or Scrum.
- Solid technical background and familiarity with software development concepts, programming languages, and databases.
- Experience with project management and collaboration tools, such as JIRA, Confluence, or similar platforms.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Requirement Gathering
- User Acceptance Testing
- Agile
- Scrum
- JIRA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years