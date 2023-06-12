Business Analyst – Western Cape Century City

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst who will be required to analyse, document, and communicate the requirements and specifications for software development initiatives.

Responsibilities:

Requirement gathering and analysis techniques, tools, and documentation practices.

Translate business requirements into technical specifications and ensure alignment with project goals.

Prepare detailed functional and non-functional requirements documentation, including use cases, user stories, process flows, and data models.

Solution Design and Evaluation.

Evaluate and recommend technology solutions.

Provide regular updates and reports on project progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders.

Participate in system testing, user acceptance testing (UAT), and defect resolution processes.

Identify opportunities for process improvement and propose solutions to optimize software development workflows.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree / Diploma

5+ years’ experience as a Business Analyst working on software development projects.

Strong understanding of software development methodologies – Agile or Scrum.

Solid technical background and familiarity with software development concepts, programming languages, and databases.

Experience with project management and collaboration tools, such as JIRA, Confluence, or similar platforms.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Requirement Gathering

User Acceptance Testing

Agile

Scrum

JIRA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

