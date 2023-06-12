Business Systems Analyst at Paracon

Business Systems Analyst – Talent Pooling

Our client a prominent financial services provider, offering a wide range of services, including insurance, investments, asset management and employee benefits, is looking for a Business Systems Analyst to join their team.

What are we looking for:

We are looking for a motivated individual to apply good teamwork values, analytical and critical thinking to deliver concise business analysis, business requirements elicitation, stakeholder management, system process design and optimization. You will take ownership and make critical decisions on how to implement the most appropriate solution based on business knowledge and technical understanding of insurance.

Details of Role:

Analysing business requirements to propose the best possible system solutions.

Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.

Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on the system.

Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.

Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, and Python.

Testing product processes and calculations.

Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.

Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.

Managing own performance and development.

Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.

Strong mathematical skills.

Decision making.

Very strong analytical skills and attention to detail.

Initiate action.

Deliver results.

Effective communication.

Location:

Hybrid.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric/Grade 12.

Degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, or Computer Science.

3-8 years overall experience.

Experience in the Life Insurance Industry.

