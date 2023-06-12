Business Systems Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

We are seeking a highly motivated individual who possesses strong teamwork values, analytical thinking, and critical reasoning skills to join our team as a Business Systems Analyst. In this role, you will be responsible for delivering concise business analysis, eliciting business requirements, managing stakeholders, designing and optimizing system processes. As a key contributor, you will take ownership and make critical decisions on implementing the most appropriate solutions based on your understanding of business operations and technical knowledge of the insurance industry.

Responsibilities: As a Business Systems Analyst, your key responsibilities will include:

Analyzing business requirements and proposing optimal system solutions.

Collaborating with Actuaries to understand insurance products and calculations.

Investigating system calculation errors and process failures.

Writing functional specifications for product processes and calculations.

Developing testing tools using Excel, VB, and Python.

Conducting testing on product processes and calculations.

Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.

Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.

Managing your own performance and professional development.

Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients, aligning with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.

Competencies: To excel in this role, the following competencies are required:

Strong mathematical skills to analyze complex calculations.

Effective decision-making abilities to propose the best system solutions.

Excellent analytical skills and attention to detail to identify and resolve issues.

Proactive attitude to initiate action and drive projects forward.

Demonstrated ability to deliver results within specified timelines.

Effective communication skills to collaborate with stakeholders and convey information clearly.

Experience and Qualifications: To be considered for this position, candidates should meet the following requirements:

Matric/Grade 12 with excellent results, particularly in mathematics and science subjects.

Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, or Computer Science, with strong academic performance.

Preference will be given to candidates with prior experience in the Life Insurance Industry.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Systems Analysis

Mathematical Skills

Python

Investigating systems calculation

