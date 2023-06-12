C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist

- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members.
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).
Minimum Requirements:
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies.
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).
- Agile working experience advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST