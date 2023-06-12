C# Developer and Azure Cloud Specialist

Jun 12, 2023

  • Development of backend and frontend user stories.

  • Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified).

  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).

Minimum Requirements:

  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies.

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).

  • Agile working experience advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure DevOps
  • Visual Studio IDE
  • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
  • REST

