C# Software Engineer (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a team building a cutting-edge global online platform as the next C# Software Engineer wanted by a leading Property Specialist. The ideal candidate will enjoy building websites, backend systems or mobile applications. You will require a University Degree/Diploma in Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification with at least 3 years’ C# work experience plus an excellent grasp of Computer Science principles. Any HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, LESS, MVC, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net, iOS, Mono, Android, Java, SQL, etc. skills in addition, will prove beneficial. If you are all about software development, performance, scale, and user experience then APPLY NOW and become a part of this dedicated and successful team.

REQUIREMENTS:

University Degree/Diploma or related Computer Science tertiary qualification.

3 Years’ experience with C# (or similar + excellent grasp of Computer Science principles).

South African citizenship.

Advantageous –

Web Technologies (HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, LESS etc.).

Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, Razor, IIS, ASP.Net etc.).

Mobile Application Development (iOS, Mono, Android, Java etc.).

High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc.).

Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL).

ATTRIBUTES:

Good attention to detail.

Open to and willing to give critique.

Genuinely interested in coming up with the best solution.

Constantly learning and sharing with others.

COMMENTS:

