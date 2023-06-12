Cloud developer

Responsibilities:

Experience in thoroughly testing campaigns prior to migration to our Production environments;

Deadline oriented;

Develop dashboards to communicate campaign and marketing performance;

Expertise with Salesforce Marketing Cloud;

Salesforce Service Cloud knowledge a plus;

Familiar with building email templates and content using Content Builder;

Familiar with working in an Agile environment;

Possess a strong understanding of IP Warming best practices;

Interpret and translate metrics/analytics into insightful analysis to inspire change and campaign performance;

Able to utilize Return Path to run robust reports and monitor IP health;

Build and maintain marketing campaigns using automations and journeys that groom prospects via email/text message.

Conduct data profiling of existing marketing dataset to define data governance and standardization rules

Lead Marketing Cloud data modeling and architecture including data extension modeling and cross-product data architecture & mapping

Architect, design, and develop advanced customizations utilizing Salesforce Marketing cloud.

Requirements:

Experience with Google Cloud Platform(Cloud Run/GKE)

Minimum 4 years of application design and development experience;

5+ years of experience as a Salesforce administrator and/or developer;

Familiar with SOQL queries for data retrieval and testing;

Node.js experience to support a SF Custom Activity

Experience working with Salesforce Marketing Cloud / Data Cloud /Marketing Cloud Intelligence;

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills;

Understanding of REST, GCP, JSON,AMPscript and XML;

Should be specifically enabled/skilled for the setup of the CDP module (certification required, in case of lack of direct work experience with CDP)

Experience with Tableau and other reporting and analytics tools;

Ability to learn quickly, be organized and detail oriented;

Good communication skills to work across and up through the organization, including escalation and mitigation of issues, risks, and business impacts;

Advanced problem-solving capabilities and the ability to use constraints as opportunities;

Experience integrating [URL Removed] with other applications;

2+ years of working with clients and vendors developing solutions and supporting projects from requirements gathering to release management;

Working understanding of Agile, Scrum, Design Thinking, and Lean Startup principles.

Desired Skills:

Salesforce

cloud

REST

JSON

XML

