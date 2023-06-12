Cloud developer

Responsibilities:
Experience in thoroughly testing campaigns prior to migration to our Production environments;
Deadline oriented;
Develop dashboards to communicate campaign and marketing performance;
Expertise with Salesforce Marketing Cloud;
Salesforce Service Cloud knowledge a plus;
Familiar with building email templates and content using Content Builder;
Familiar with working in an Agile environment;
Possess a strong understanding of IP Warming best practices;
Interpret and translate metrics/analytics into insightful analysis to inspire change and campaign performance;
Able to utilize Return Path to run robust reports and monitor IP health;
Build and maintain marketing campaigns using automations and journeys that groom prospects via email/text message.
Conduct data profiling of existing marketing dataset to define data governance and standardization rules
Lead Marketing Cloud data modeling and architecture including data extension modeling and cross-product data architecture & mapping
Architect, design, and develop advanced customizations utilizing Salesforce Marketing cloud.
Requirements:
Experience with Google Cloud Platform(Cloud Run/GKE)
Minimum 4 years of application design and development experience;
5+ years of experience as a Salesforce administrator and/or developer;
Familiar with SOQL queries for data retrieval and testing;
Node.js experience to support a SF Custom Activity
Experience working with Salesforce Marketing Cloud / Data Cloud /Marketing Cloud Intelligence;
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field;
Excellent written and verbal communication skills;
Understanding of REST, GCP, JSON,AMPscript and XML;
Should be specifically enabled/skilled for the setup of the CDP module (certification required, in case of lack of direct work experience with CDP)
Experience with Tableau and other reporting and analytics tools;
Ability to learn quickly, be organized and detail oriented;
Good communication skills to work across and up through the organization, including escalation and mitigation of issues, risks, and business impacts;
Advanced problem-solving capabilities and the ability to use constraints as opportunities;
Experience integrating [URL Removed] with other applications;
2+ years of working with clients and vendors developing solutions and supporting projects from requirements gathering to release management;
Working understanding of Agile, Scrum, Design Thinking, and Lean Startup principles.
Desired Skills:
- Salesforce
- cloud
- REST
- JSON
- XML