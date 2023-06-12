Data Analyst – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the research and training sector based in Port Elizabeth is seeking to employ a Data Analyst.

Main purpose of the position:

The Data Analyst has a comprehensive understanding of all current processes and methodologies and acts in support of the Data Scientist. This position is responsible for managing and executing the processing and reporting cycle and timelines for assigned projects. An integral part of the role is providing practical and insightful feedback to other internal stakeholders on assigned projects and data related matters. The Data Analyst also provides guidance to the Processing Controllers in the Data Operations department.

Requirements:

2 years or more experience in a market research environment is preferrable.

Degree-level qualification – Business, Marketing, Statistics, Mathematics, Research

Deadline driven.

Excel proficiency a must.

SQL, SAS, Power BI proficiency advantageous.

Responsibilities:

General Support to the Data Scientist:

Assist the Data Scientist with universe and sample designs changes and implementation in projects.

Assist the with additional data investigations and analysis required within the department.

Assist in setting up and maintaining data verification methods and processes.

Assist with the development of data models and visualization techniques.

Assist with updating and maintaining all data measures and calculations used in the department.

Project Setup and Implementation:

Ensure the necessary information is available for data inspection and production process.

Assist with improvement of process flow.

Programming using SAS/ SQL or program provided to work through data quickly and efficiently.

Quota Monitoring:

Ensure monthly quota is met as per production standards.

Monitor sample churn and follow up with project/ research manager.

Data Processing and Reporting:

Extract raw data using either SAS/ SQL or program provided.

Run data through cleaning process using program provided.

Manage data importing process in coordination with IT department.

Use pre-setup workbooks to check data trends and movements.

Based on the results of these checks, make informed decisions, and manage updates in coordination with data science and IT department.

Manage sign off process with data science and account management.

Run final data checks before reporting commences.

Assist with report run where applicable using Excel and Power BI.

Continuously provide practical and insightful feedback to other internal stakeholders on assigned projects and data related

Team Leader Responsibilities:

Monitor and follow up on timelines for assigned projects.

Assist with project setups where applicable.

Receive and delegate project specific requests from internal departments.

Data review and sign off.

Report generation and updates.

Any other related tasks that may arise from time to time.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of submitting your application.

