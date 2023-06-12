Data Engineer (Machine Learning) – Centurion – up to R580 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

A renowned automotive brand, recognized globally for its achievements, is currently seeking a data engineer with exceptional skills in machine learning. The technology hub that supports the brand’s global operations is situated in South Africa, offering you an advanced technological landscape to showcase your expertise and experience.

Within a collaborative team environment, you will have the opportunity to excel and work closely with esteemed IT professionals in South Africa.

If you are ready to elevate your career to new heights and believe you possess the necessary skills, APPLY NOW!

Got The Skills?

Python

Machine Learning Ops

Terraform

AWS

CI/CD

IaC

Angular (advantageous)

Do You Qualify?

Bachelor’s degree (Computer Science, Data Engineering, IT, or similar)

6+ years’ experience in data engineering/software development

The Reference Number for this position is BRM57025 which is a 30-Month Contract position based in Centurion offering a rate of up to R580 Per Hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

