Desktop Support Technician at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

The Business IT Team is responsible for the continuous operations of SARAO Business IT systems and services, inclusive of audio visual, telephony, business operating systems, applications and backup and recovery services.

Key Responsibilities:

Implementation of efficient SARAO Helpdesk functionSoftware installation and updates

Integrated IT services and availabilitySecurity and protectionResponding, managing and resolving helpdesk tickets Receiving, commissioning, repairing and distributing used and new IT assetsAdministering IT business systems

Minimum Qualification:

Diploma / Advanced Certificate / NQF 6

Minimum Experience:

5-6 years

National Diploma IT, NQF 6 OR EquivalentValid CompTIA A+ CertificationValid CompTIA Network+ Certification

Experience:

5 years experience in ICT service team or IT environment providing Desktop Support

Knowledge:

Knowledge of Microsoft operating SystemKnowledge and Experience with Linux and Apple MAC IOS

ITIL Framework Foundation

B-Tech Information Technology

TCP/IP Networking

Knowledge and Experience with Video Conferencing and telephony systems

Knowledge of Cybersecurity principles and practices

Able to contribute positively to a team

Adaptable with good problem solving skills

Highly motivated and committedGood CommunicatorGood Interpersonal Skills

The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities

Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal.

Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position.

The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

