FedEx deploys zero-tailpipe emission EVs

FedEx Express has deployed the first 10 electric vehicles (EVs) in South Africa as part of its goal to transform its entire global pickup and delivery fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles by 2040.

To achieve this, FedEx Express will purchase 50% of its new vehicles as electric by 2025 and 100% of purchases will be electric by 2030. In 2021, FedEx conducted EV trials in South Africa to test the vehicle’s technology and assess its operational effectiveness on a standard route fully loaded with packages.

The EVs introduced into the FedEx fleet in South Africa are Maxis eDeliver 3 which have zero-tailpipe emissions, and on a full charge have a delivery capacity of 240km operational range.

“For decades FedEx has been committed to sustainability. The adoption of these electric vehicles represents another step towards reducing our environmental impact and achieving carbon-neutral operations,” says Natasha Parmanand, MD of FedEx Express Sub-Saharan Africa operations.

“With the explosion of e-commerce, transforming our operations to be more sustainable is now more important than ever. We believe that this investment in EV technology will not only benefit the environment but also improve the efficiency of our operations, and ultimately provide a better service to our customers.”

In 2003, FedEx was the first delivery company in the world to use hybrid vehicles for pickup and delivery, and in 1994 the company used its first electric vehicle – an acid battery-powered vehicle – in California.