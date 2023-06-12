Finance Project Manager

*6 MONTH CONTRACT TO POSSIBLY BECOME PERMANENT*

SALARY NEG DUE TO CONTRACT – DEPENDABLE ON EXPERIENCE

Job Purpose

To manage end-to-end processes and coordination for Finance compliance projects by being an interface in between Project IT teams and various business teams set up in 100+ countries.

Key Responsibilities

Product owner and Programme manager for various finance, tax and e-compliance projects while bridging the gap in between business and IT teams.

Manage large-scale finance projects, including budgeting, forecasting, risk management, and compliance.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement financial strategies that support business goals.

Provide leadership and guidance to the finance team and project stakeholders, ensuring that all objectives are met on time and within budget.

Analyse financial data, identify trends and make recommendations for process improvements.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with external business partners and stakeholders, including vendors, financial consultants, and regulators.

Manage implementation of finance and tax compliance related projects for the group which involves 130+ countries.

Scoping, planning, and scheduling timelines for the project deliveries under various programs/ projects.

Working knowledge of project management methodologies like Agile, SDLC, Kanban boards and Scrum meetings.

Manage and own documentation required during project process and development.

Required Skills, Experience & Qualifications

Highly efficient in core finance knowledge with exposure to IT developments and its structure around finance processes.

Prior experience in finance and compliance-related project implementation.

Excellent knowledge of different finance processes used globally in various countries including VAT, GST, WHT taxation, regulatory compliances like electronic invoicing, e-ledger, e-reporting.

4-5 years of experience in managing IT projects related to E-invoicing, E-bookkeeping, E-ledger, and E-reporting.

Good understanding of full IT project development process.

Chartered Accountant or Masters in Commerce/ Business Finance.

PMP is an asset with experience in Finance project development.

Desired Skills:

IT Project development

Chartered Accountant

Masters in Commerce/Finance

Core Finance knowledge

PMP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

For over three decades, this company has been leading the way in the flexible workspace revolution.

Empowering organizations and individuals worldwide to embrace a fresh perspective on the conventional workday.

With a vast network of many locations spanning across more than 110 countries, Enabling millions of people to experience an exceptional workspace.

Clientele ranging from dynamic start-ups to small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as large multinationals.

With each customer bringing their unique business objectives, diverse teams, and ambitious aspirations, workspaces and communities that align precisely with those requirements are then aligned.

Catering to their preferences by offering a diverse portfolio of brands. Offering that encompass serviced offices, commercial real estate brokerage, and managed office solutions, providing our customers with an array of choices.

Employer & Job Benefits:

6 Month Contract

